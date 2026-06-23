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Krispy Kreme is Celebrating the 4th July with Doughnuts and a Freebie

Krispy Kreme is commemorating Independence Day with two fresh doughnut creations and a special freebie offer.

Published on June 23, 2026

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Krispy Kreme is getting into the Fourth of July spirit with two brand-new patriotic doughnuts and the return of two fan favorites. The limited-time collection includes the new USA Doughnut, filled with Cookies ‘n Kreme and topped with red icing and festive sprinkles, and the new Firework Doughnut, covered in blue icing with a firecracker-inspired decoration. Returning favorites include the Freedom Ring Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Patriotic Sprinkles.

And there’s a sweet bonus: On July 4, anyone who shows up to Krispy Kreme wearing red, white, and blue can get a free Original Glazed doughnut—no purchase necessary. Plus, from July 2 through July 5, customers can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2.50 with the purchase of another dozen or a 16-count Minis.

Krispy Kreme x Xbox Doughnuts
Source: Krispy Kreme / Xbox

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