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KIERRA SHEARD SHINES BRIGHT WITH NEW SINGLE "SHINE"

KIERRA SHEARD SHINES BRIGHT WITH NEW BUZZ SINGLE “SHINE”

Published on June 22, 2026

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TigerVille Gospel Explosion 2025
Source: Jackson State University / Getty

7X Stellar Award winning and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, entrepreneur, and minister Kierra Sheard is shining brighter than ever with the release of her powerful new single, “Shine.” The uplifting anthem serves as a bold declaration of faith, confidence, and purpose, reminding listeners that they were created to illuminate the world with the light God has placed within them. “Shine” is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

“Shine” is a feel-good anthem about freedom, joy, and living authentically. Celebrating gratitude, self-confidence, and the light we all carry within, the song captures the uplifting feeling of stepping into your purpose and embracing life with hope. Inspired by faith and the goodness of God, “Shine” is a reminder to recognize the blessings around us, walk boldly in our purpose, and share the light we’ve been given. With the timeless energy of “Golden” by Jill Scott and the optimistic spirit of “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness, “Shine” is an inspiring reminder to let your light shine bright for the world to see.

Shine” is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

About Kierra Sheard

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur, and minister whose influence extends across music, faith, business, and culture. A member of the legendary Clark family dynasty, Sheard has established herself as one of gospel music’s most dynamic voices, earning critical acclaim and a devoted global audience through her inspiring message, powerhouse vocals, and unwavering commitment to faith.

KIERRA SHEARD SHINES BRIGHT WITH NEW BUZZ SINGLE “SHINE” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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