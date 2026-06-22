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Make Your Mark on Knightdale’s Creative Future

Discover how to contribute to Knightdale's thriving arts and culture scene and make your voice heard.

Published on June 22, 2026

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Busta Rhymes-Inspired Mural in Raleigh
Source: Juli Leonard / Juli Leonard

The Town of Knightdale is seeking applicants for the Public Art Advisory Board. This board plays an important role in advising the Town Council on public art projects that bring people together, tell our community’s story, and create vibrant shared spaces.

As a member, you will:

  • Develop themes & site-planned initiatives for Public Art throughout the Town
  • Review & recommend artists & artwork to Town Council for approval
  • Assist in developing selection criteria for specific projects
  • Provide recommendations for Public Art Policy updates to the Town Council for approval
  • Review artwork donations or loans
  • Implement Biennial Temporary Public Art Exhibit
  • Assist with judging town art contests

Whether you’re an artist, arts supporter, or simply someone who believes in the power of creativity to strengthen community, your perspective is valuable.

Applications are open now and due by July 13.

Be part of something meaningful and help shape the art that shapes Knightdale! More details here!

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

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Make Your Mark on Knightdale’s Creative Future was originally published on foxync.com

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