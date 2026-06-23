Water Restrictions Move to Another Level in Rocky Mount Due to Drought

A prolonged drought is forcing another North Carolina community to tighten water restrictions.

The City of Rocky Mount has moved from voluntary conservation efforts to stricter water-saving measures as dry conditions continue across much of central and eastern North Carolina. Officials say low rainfall and declining water supplies have made it necessary to take additional steps to protect the area’s water resources. Residents are being asked to cut back on outdoor watering and other non-essential water use to help stretch available supplies.

The move comes as drought conditions continue to worsen across the state, with many communities already under water restrictions or increasing enforcement of existing rules. Officials say every little bit helps as they work to preserve water until significant rainfall returns.

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV