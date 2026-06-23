Listen Live
Close
Local Events

Water Restrictions Move to Another Level in Rocky Mount Due to Drought

With a persistent drought affecting the region, Rocky Mount has enacted stricter water restrictions to address the dwindling supply.

Published on June 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A prolonged drought is forcing another North Carolina community to tighten water restrictions.

The City of Rocky Mount has moved from voluntary conservation efforts to stricter water-saving measures as dry conditions continue across much of central and eastern North Carolina. Officials say low rainfall and declining water supplies have made it necessary to take additional steps to protect the area’s water resources. Residents are being asked to cut back on outdoor watering and other non-essential water use to help stretch available supplies.

The move comes as drought conditions continue to worsen across the state, with many communities already under water restrictions or increasing enforcement of existing rules. Officials say every little bit helps as they work to preserve water until significant rainfall returns.

Faucet with running water, close-up view.
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

More from The Light 103.9 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Krispy Kreme x Xbox Doughnuts
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Krispy Kreme is Celebrating the 4th July with Doughnuts and a Freebie

President Trump - White House Media and Communications Department
National News  |  Melissa Wade

Trump Blames Vandals for Reflecting Pool Problems Without Proof

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran Peace Talks, and More

Black Doctor
National News  |  Melissa Wade

Book Examines History, Orchestrated Demise of Black Medical Schools

Spicy Fried Chicken
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Morning Star Frozen Nuggets, Sausage Recalled for Contamination

Focus Features' "Lorne" New York Premiere
Music  |  Melissa Wade

Clive Davis, Music Mogul, Dies in New York City at Age 94

Faucet with running water, close-up view.
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Water Restrictions Move to Another Level in Rocky Mount Due to Drought

Money  |  Get Up!

Earn, Learn, Act, and Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Serena Williams To Return To Tennis Court In Singles Play At Wimbledon

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Democrat Voter Turnout Significantly Outpacing Republicans During Primaries 

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close