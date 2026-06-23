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Morning Star Frozen Nuggets, Sausage Recalled for Contamination

Morning Star Frozen Nuggets and Sausage have been voluntarily recalled due to a potential plastic contamination issue.

Published on June 23, 2026

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MorningStar Farms is recalling two of its frozen plant-based products after reports that they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The recall includes Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties sold in grocery stores across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. The company says it took action after receiving customer complaints and is urging anyone who has the affected products to check their freezer, not eat them, and either throw them away or return them for a refund.

No injuries have been reported so far, and no other MorningStar Farms products are included in the recall.

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Source: dariuscooks.com / http://www.dariuscooks.com

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