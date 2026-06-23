Clive Davis, Music Mogul, Dies in New York City at Age 94

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary record executive Clive Davis, who has died at the age of 94.

Davis passed away peacefully at his Manhattan home, surrounded by family. Over a career that spanned more than six decades, he helped launch and shape the careers of some of music’s biggest names, including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Janis Joplin, and many more. Known for his incredible ear for talent, Davis became one of the most influential figures in the music industry and earned five Grammy Awards along the way.

His impact on music will be felt for generations to come.

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty