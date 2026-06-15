Meet Our June Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our Pastor of the Month for June is Pastor Charlie M. Lane of Swans Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Hope Mills.

Related | Meet Our May Pastor of the Month

Before he ever stepped into full-time ministry, Pastor Lane gave 32 years of faithful service to the United States Army, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major.

Source: Charlie Lane / Radio One Digital

That same dedication shapes how he shepherds today. Ordained as an Elder in 2005, he was installed as Pastor in June 2023, and the blessings have been pouring out ever since.

Under his leadership, Swans Creek celebrated retiring its mortgage in 2025, along with a beautiful new paved parking lot. Those milestones speak to his vision and his stewardship.

Pastor Lane pours into the next generation. He celebrates youth achievements, encourages public speaking, and brings Black History education into Children’s Church, planting seeds of pride and purpose. He also serves the Union Missionary Baptist Association in several leadership roles, always developing others to lead.

Through it all, Lady Pamela Lane stands beside him. Married 39 years and proud parents of daughters Charquanda and Brianna, theirs is a love that reflects faithfulness.