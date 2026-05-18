Meet Our May Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our May Pastor of the Month is Dr. Jeffery Chapman Sr. of North Raleigh Christian Center.

Related | Meet Our April Pastor of the Month

Source: Jeffery Chapman Sr. / Jeffery Chapman Sr.

As the founder and senior pastor of North Raleigh Christian Center, a non-denominational church in Raleigh, North Carolina, he has built a ministry rooted in faith, love, and true service.

He also leads with vision as CEO of Jeffery Chapman Ministries. Above all, Dr. Chapman is a devoted husband, a loving father, and a spiritual leader who has made a lasting impact on countless lives.

What makes Dr. Chapman so worthy of this honor is not only his leadership, but also his heart. Alongside First Lady, he lovingly pours into the congregation and shows genuine care for each member.

Their ministry reflects compassion, wisdom, and a deep commitment to helping people grow.