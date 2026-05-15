Festival Organizers Face Higher Costs Driven by Inflation and Demand

Festival organizers across the Triangle say it’s getting more expensive to put on community events, and those rising costs are starting to take a toll.

Everything from security and permits to entertainment and equipment rentals has gone up in price, making it harder for some festivals to stay afloat. Organizers say they’re doing their best to keep events affordable and family-friendly, but many are having to get creative with sponsorships, fundraising, and budgeting just to keep traditions going.

Even with the challenges, organizers say the goal is still the same — bringing people together and keeping the community spirit alive.

Source: Foxy NC staff / Foxy NC staff