Give People Their Flowers: B. Chase Williams’ Love Talk On Honoring People Now

Celebrate people's impact on your life before it's too late

A simple, sincere expression of love blesses both the giver and receiver

Make honoring others a daily practice, not just for special occasions

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Love Talk: Give People Their Flowers

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, guest host B. Chase Williams shares a Love Talk titled “Give people their flowers while they can smell them.” He says the phrase has been heavy on his heart because life keeps reminding him how fragile time really is. We often assume there will always be another conversation, another family gathering, or another chance to say what we really feel. Then life shifts and exposes how quickly those chances can disappear.

Honoring People While They’re Still Here

Chase anchors his message in Romans 12:10, which calls believers to be devoted to one another in love and honor others above themselves. Part of that honor, he says, is telling people what they mean to you while they are here to actually hear it. He encourages listeners to tell their spouses “I love you,” tell their children “I’m proud of you,” and tell their parents “thank you.” Friends need to hear that they are appreciated, and pastors, mentors, and leaders should know how their influence has blessed your life. Chase warns against waiting until a funeral or a tribute program to celebrate someone’s impact.

A Kind Word Costs Nothing, But Means Everything

According to Chase, a kind word costs nothing yet can mean everything to the person receiving it. Love was never meant to be stored up; it was designed to be shared. When you express love, it does not only bless the other person—it blesses you too. He urges listeners to treat affirmation and gratitude as a daily practice rather than a rare event. Instead of assuming people know how you feel, say it plainly and often.

Practical Ways To Give “Flowers” Today

Chase closes his Love Talk with practical steps. Before the day ends, reach out to someone who has made a difference in your life. Send a text, make a phone call, or write a note that clearly says their presence has mattered to you. He believes that simple act turns ordinary moments into sacred ones because it aligns with God’s heart for honoring others. After the segment, Erica and the team jokingly crown Chase “the love doctor,” laughing about how smooth his delivery sounds and celebrating his new project, “Chase in the Next Chapter,” and his two Stellar Award nominations. Even in the laughter, they echo his core point: do not wait—celebrate people now.

Give People Their Flowers: B. Chase Williams’ Love Talk On Honoring People Now was originally published on getuperica.com