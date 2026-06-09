Adia’s Faith Walk: When God Blesses You So Big All You Can Say Is “It’s A Lot”

God can do more than we ask or think, exceeding our limited expectations.

Persevering in faith, even when a dream seems delayed, leads to breakthrough.

Acknowledging God's abundant blessings as 'a lot' becomes a joyful praise.

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A Graduation Sunday Moment Turned Revelation

Guest hosting Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Adia opened her Faith Walk by telling a story from graduation Sunday at church. Pastor Mike Jr. had each graduate explain the tassels hanging from their necks as he celebrated their achievements. One young woman, loaded down with honors, looked at all her cords and simply said, “Whew, it’s a lot.” In that instant, the whole church erupted because they recognized the phrase as a praise. When God does so much that words fail, all you can say is, “It’s a lot.”

God Never Meant To Just Meet Expectations

For Adia, that moment unlocked a deeper truth. She realized that “it’s a lot” is not about overwhelm; it is about finally seeing that God never set out to merely meet expectations. He intends to exceed them. Quoting Pastor Mike, she reminded listeners that God has the power to go bigger than our requests. Scripture says He can do exceedingly, abundantly above all we ask or think, so our limited mental capacity does not limit Him.

Five Stellar Nominations And A Fresh Wind On A “Old” Song

Adia then made it personal, celebrating five Stellar Award nominations this year. She has been working her song “On The Way” for several years and admitted that in music, you can start to feel like you always need something new. Doubt creeps in, and artists worry that a song is getting old. But God sent a fresh wind when Erica Campbell hopped on the “On The Way” remix listeners had just heard. That collaboration reminded Adia that the promise she had been singing—“your blessing is on the way”—applied to her own journey too.

She connected it to the biblical promise: do not get weary in well‑doing, for in due season you will reap if you do not faint.

Don’t Quit On Yourself Before God Finishes

Adia shared another quote from Pastor Mike that hit her hard: many people do not quit because God rejected them; they quit because they reject themselves or stop believing. That line, she said, is for anyone who has quietly let go of their dream or assumed the delay meant “no.” God has made you a promise, and He intends to see it through all the way to the end. The key is not to stop believing in yourself or in what He said just before the breakthrough hits.

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Testimonies All Around: “Yes, It’s A Lot”

Co‑hosts Cheryl and Griff chimed in, pointing to everything unfolding around them—Erica’s nominations, Griff’s book and audiobook tour, Cheryl programming the DC station—as proof that God is doing big things. It is a lot, Cheryl said, but that is the shout. Adia closed by noting that God is doing all of this with what they already have in their hands. For her, that is the heart of this Faith Walk: recognize how much God is doing, let “it’s a lot” become your praise and trust that He is still exceeding expectations.

Adia’s Faith Walk: When God Blesses You So Big All You Can Say Is “It’s A Lot” was originally published on getuperica.com