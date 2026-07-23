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Triangle Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Targets Raleigh and Durham

Triangle Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flooding Risk Targets Raleigh and Durham

Published on July 23, 2026

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Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

Residents across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and the rest of North Carolina’s Triangle should prepare for a stormy stretch of weather as an Alert Day has been issued due to the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and strong thunderstorms.

Forecasters say a slow-moving cold front will move through central North Carolina, bringing periods of intense rainfall that could make travel dangerous.

The greatest concern is flooding. Some neighborhoods could receive several inches of rain in a short amount of time, overwhelming storm drains and causing water to collect on roads.

Low-lying areas, creeks and streams are especially vulnerable to flooding, while drivers may encounter standing water during the morning and evening commutes. Even roads that typically do not flood could become hazardous if rainfall rates increase.

While heavy rain is expected to be the primary threat, a few thunderstorms could also produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Residents should monitor changing weather conditions throughout the day, as additional warnings could be issued if storms become stronger or flooding develops.

If you have travel plans across the Triangle, including Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex and surrounding communities, allow extra time to reach your destination.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, as it is difficult to judge the depth of the water. A small amount of moving water can sweep away a vehicle, making the simple message “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” especially important during this event.

Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve after the cold front moves through, but lingering showers may continue before drier air arrives. Until then, residents should keep an eye on the latest forecast, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and be prepared to adjust outdoor plans if storms develop.

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