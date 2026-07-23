You Can't Hit What You Don't Know | Dr. Willie Jolley

Wealth comes from assets that generate ongoing cash flow, not just active work

Owning intellectual property rights like copyrights enables 'making money while you sleep'

You can't target what you don't understand - learning these wealth-building concepts is key

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Learning the truth about “money in bed”

Dr. Willie Jolley shares a lesson from his book Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better that reshaped how he thinks about wealth. Years ago, he interviewed Bob Johnson, the first Black billionaire, on his Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways show and podcast. During that interview, Johnson said he was looking to make more money “in bed.”

At the time, Dr. Willie Jolley did not understand what Johnson meant. He admits he was confused and even joked to himself that he only knew one kind of person who made money in bed, and he did not want to be in that business. Over time, he learned that Johnson was talking about something very different: making money while you sleep.

Making money while you sleep

Bob Johnson’s idea was about owning assets that earn money for you even when you are not actively working. When your money buys or builds assets, those assets can keep producing income day and night. They can pay you “in bed,” meaning while you rest.

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that he was ignorant about this concept at first. As he learned more about how assets work, the idea became clear. Wealthy people focus on building and owning assets that generate ongoing cash flow.

Quincy Jones’ wealth advice

Dr. Willie Jolley adds another voice to the lesson: Quincy Jones. He writes in his book about Quincy Jones saying you must learn how to make money standing up and how to make money while you are asleep, lying down. That means creating multiple ways to earn, including income that does not require constant effort.

Quincy Jones emphasizes ownership. He urges people to own their publishing, own their copyrights, and own their intellectual capital. When you own those rights, you can make money while you sleep from royalties, licenses, and continued usage of your work.

This is why Dr. Willie Jolley wrote Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better: to help people understand and apply these ideas.Y

You can’t hit what you don’t know

The core message is simple: you cannot aim for wealth you do not understand. If you do not know how assets, ownership, and passive income work, it is hard to build them. Once you learn more, you can start targeting those wealth-building opportunities.

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Dr. Willie Jolley invites listeners to visit winwithwillie.com for resources and to get free chapters from his book at richisgoodwealthyisbetter.com. He encourages them to share the message and reminds them to make the most of each minute because their best is still yet to come.

You Can't Hit What You Don't Know | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com