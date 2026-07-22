The Safest Places to Live in North Carolina Right Now

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If peace of mind is at the top of your wish list, North Carolina is proving you don’t have to choose between safety, opportunity and Southern charm.

From thriving Triangle suburbs to picturesque small towns, the state’s safest communities continue to attract families, retirees and young professionals looking for a place where they can truly feel at home.

According to reAlpha’s and Niche’s latest rankings, Morrisville tops the list as North Carolina’s safest city, thanks to exceptionally low crime rates, a booming job market and easy access to Research Triangle Park.

Close behind are Wake Forest, Davidson, Holly Springs and Cary, communities celebrated for their walkable neighborhoods, excellent schools and strong sense of community.

The remainder of the top 10 includes Pinehurst, Apex, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Charlotte.

While Raleigh and Charlotte are larger metropolitan areas, experts note that both offer many neighborhoods where residents enjoy lower crime rates alongside world-class dining, entertainment and career opportunities.

Here’s the full list:

Morrisville Wake Forest Davidson Holly Springs Cary Pinehurst Apex Chapel Hill Raleigh Charlotte

Safety, however, is about more than statistics.

These communities continue to invest in quality schools, parks, local businesses and neighborhood engagement—factors that help create places where residents feel connected and supported. That’s especially important as more people relocate to North Carolina in search of affordability, career growth and an exceptional quality of life.

Whether you’re raising a family, launching a new career or planning your next chapter, these cities demonstrate that finding a safe place to call home doesn’t mean sacrificing culture, convenience or community.

In North Carolina, the best neighborhoods aren’t just where people live—they’re where they flourish.