Gospel artists who turned their past mistakes into powerful testimonies

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Gospel is one of the oldest American musical art forms and has long been a product of faith and healing, after evolving from slave spirituals. Today, artists from Kirk Franklin to Marvin Sapp continue to use this art form to give their testimonies about healing from personal crises and past mistakes.

The Gospel Music Association reports that 93% of Black Americans listened to gospel radio in the past year. With the powerful singing of prominent figures like Andrae Crouch to Shirley Caesar, it’s easy to get inspiration, but even more so when someone is being honest about how much they’ve overcome.

Which Gospel Stars Have Told and Sang Their Testimonies?

Some of your favorite gospel stars have powerful testimonies of faith and accountability after getting a second chance at life.

Donnie McClurkin’s hits include “Great Is Your Mercy” and “We Fall Down.” In recent years, the gospel star has navigated several health issues from congestive heart failure to diabetes. He also sang about overcoming childhood trauma and other crises and how to channel them in songs like “Stand.”

It’s hard not to feel something when you hear Marvin Sapp pour his soul into “Never Would Have Made It,” a song he wrote the morning of his father’s burial. Despite his resistance to releasing the song, his late wife encouraged it. He later addressed her loss and its aftermath in the song “I Win.”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard has been open about her mental health struggles and the pressures of ministry. She’s fought depression and managed feelings of rejection that she has poured into testimonies of faith. Her song with Lecrae, “Your Power,” discusses turning to faith in God for strength and power.

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What Can You Learn From Some Testimony Examples?

One of the things gospel artists may sing or testify about is how everybody may be dealing with a problem, whether it’s related to health, personal family loss, or even substance abuse. They often showcase looking within yourself and your spiritual faith to help your healing.

Understand what drove you in the past, learn from it, and continue to focus on grace and inward changes as you move forward. From job loss and other economic worries, many people are dealing with trauma and may slip into abusing substances such as drugs or alcohol.

If you find yourself in such a situation, you may need to contact your local

DUI attorney in Greenwood at Pickney Law. Your attorney can help you understand your rights and help build a defense through witness interviews, video surveillance, and police reports.

Stars Are Sharing Testimony Through Music

Dealing with past mistakes is part of growth, and your favorite gospel stars understand how to make their testimonies so you can feel comfortable making your own. Whether you’re in a dark space with depression or have an empty hole due to the loss of a loved one, gospel music may help you turn to spiritual guidance for healing and community.

If you like gospel and other music, check out other related articles on our website.