Wake, Durham Schools Pull Raw Produce From Cafeterias Amid Cyclospora

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As North Carolina continues to see an increase in cyclosporiasis cases, Wake County and Durham Public Schools are taking extra precautions by removing certain raw produce from cafeteria menus to help protect students.

The Wake County Public School System announced it has temporarily removed all salads, including tossed salads and a la carte salad options, from school cafeterias.

Durham Public Schools has gone a step further by eliminating all fresh produce from its cafeterias through at least September, replacing those items with canned and frozen fruits and vegetables.

Related | NC Reports 240 ‘Explosive’ Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe

Officials in both districts said the changes are precautionary while they monitor guidance from public health agencies.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. The illness is commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce and can cause watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and dehydration. Young children are at greater risk of becoming dehydrated if they become ill.

Health officials say North Carolina has reported hundreds of cases this year, with Wake County among the hardest-hit areas.

State investigators continue working to identify the source of the outbreak, though officials recently said North Carolina’s cases do not appear to be linked to lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants.

Medical experts say the school districts’ decisions are reasonable while the investigation continues. They encourage families to continue eating fruits and vegetables but recommend thoroughly washing produce, choosing fruits that can be peeled and cooking vegetables when possible. Bagged salad mixes may carry a higher risk during the ongoing investigation.

School officials emphasized that the menu changes are temporary and could be adjusted as more information becomes available.

Both districts said they will continue following recommendations from state and federal health officials to ensure student safety while maintaining nutritious meal options.

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