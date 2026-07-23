Party With a Purpose: Karyn White Joins the One Voyage 2026 Lineup

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The amazing Karyn White is joining the One Voyage 2026 Cruise, and she’s ready to bring the fire. For those who lost track, White stepped away from the music business for 18 years. “Leaving the business shaped my whole life,” she shared. During that time, she raised her daughter, flipped homes, and dove into interior design. She’s been back for about a decade now, and she’s savoring every moment. “I get to get up on stage and be as wild as I want to be,”aboard the One Voyage 2026 cruise.

More Than Music

White has been busy behind the camera, too. She produced and stars in Gail in the Storm, now streaming on Tubi. The film follows a legendary funk singer trying to get back in the game, a story she admits is “loosely based on my life.”

Upcoming Second Performance On One Voyage

Brown is gearing up for his second year on The One Voyage Cruise 2026, and he couldn’t recommend it enough. “Make sure you get some tickets, because it’s well worth it. Hands down.” He’s already planning to bring his A-game to the Lovin’ R&B lounge, promising to step out in his finest R&B attire and give the crowd a show to remember.

Related Article: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Related Article: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise, a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Q Parker, Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at OneVoyageCruise.com or call 214-495-1963

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Party With a Purpose: Karyn White Joins the One Voyage 2026 Lineup was originally published on blackamericaweb.com