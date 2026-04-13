Meet Our April Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our April Pastor of the Month is Rev. V. Wayne Wilhelm of Shepherds Flock Baptist Church in Durham, NC.

Related | Meet Our March Pastor of the Month

Source: Rev. V. Wayne Wilhelm / Rev. V. Wayne Wilhelm

Rev. V. Wayne Wilhelm has faithfully served as the pastor of Shepherds Flock Baptist Church since Nov. 2011.

Wilhelm answered his call to ministry in 2002. He preached his initial sermon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in November of that year under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Lafayette Maxwell. Mt. Zion later ordained him on Sept. 30, 2007.

Today, he pastors a loving and engaged congregation in Durham, where his leadership reflects both heart and purpose.

Beyond his pastoral duties, Wilhelm champions social justice and community empowerment. He currently serves as the first vice president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, where he has been an active member since 2017.

Love Pastor of the Month? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He also works as the faith tri-chair for the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign and serves as a proud member of the Holly Springs MLK Committee.

Through these vital roles, he empowers voices across the state and acts as a strong, compassionate advocate for equity.

His commitment to public service extends far beyond the church doors.

Wilhelm works full time for Wake County Government, showing a continuous dedication to the people he serves. He and his wife also co-host a weekly podcast, “At The Helm.” Together, they share insight, encouragement and faith-centered conversations with their listeners.

In every role he holds, Wilhelm leads with integrity and compassion. We celebrate his diverse contributions and the inclusive journey he walks alongside his congregation.