Wake County Program Offers Free Meal to Kids During Summer Break

If your kids are out of school for the summer, here’s some good news. Wake County’s SUN Meals program begins June 15, providing free meals to children and teens ages 0 to 18 throughout the summer.

The USDA-funded program helps make sure kids have access to healthy meals while school is out. Last summer, Wake County served nearly 37,000 breakfasts and more than 100,000 lunches at 221 locations across the county.

It’s a valuable resource for families and another way the community is helping ensure no child goes hungry during the summer months

Source: dallasisd.org / dallasisd.org