Toddler Dies After Dog Attack in Rocky Mount

A tragic incident in Rocky Mount has claimed the life of a 2-year-old child after an attack involving two family dogs believed to be pit bull mixes. Authorities say the child suffered critical injuries during the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where the toddler later died. Police and animal control officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The dogs have been taken into custody as the investigation continues. Community members and officials have expressed their condolences to the family during this heartbreaking time.

Source: Sergey Sukhnev / EyeEm / Getty