Where to Find Free Summer Meals for Kids in Cumberland County

Here’s some good news for Cumberland County families this summer. Through July 31, Cumberland County Schools is offering free meals to all children and teens 18 and younger at locations throughout the county.

There’s no registration and no income requirements—just show up. Meals are available Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must be present to receive a meal.

Meal sites include schools, parks, recreation centers, and libraries in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, and Spring Lake, with some locations also offering activities for kids. Adults can purchase a meal for $5. For locations and serving times, check with Cumberland County Schools’ Child Nutrition Services

Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle / Indiana Capital Chronicle