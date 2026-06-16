Listen Live
Close
Local Events

Where to Find Free Summer Meals for Kids in Cumberland County

Cumberland County offers a range of free summer meal programs for kids, providing nourishment and support during the break from school.

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here’s some good news for Cumberland County families this summer. Through July 31, Cumberland County Schools is offering free meals to all children and teens 18 and younger at locations throughout the county.

There’s no registration and no income requirements—just show up. Meals are available Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must be present to receive a meal.

Meal sites include schools, parks, recreation centers, and libraries in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, and Spring Lake, with some locations also offering activities for kids. Adults can purchase a meal for $5. For locations and serving times, check with Cumberland County Schools’ Child Nutrition Services

Hungry Children
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle / Indiana Capital Chronicle

More from The Light 103.9 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Close-Up Of Pit Bull Terrier On Field
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Toddler Dies After Dog Attack in Rocky Mount

Hungry Children
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Where to Find Free Summer Meals for Kids in Cumberland County

Dallas ISD Lunch
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

Wake County Program Offers Free Meal to Kids During Summer Break

A large crowd of people, mostly children, standing outside a building.
Local Events  |  Melissa Wade

When is the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup championship parade?

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, National Parks, and More

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Black Tuesday, Iran, and More

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Pastor of the Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Meet Our June Pastor of the Month!

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

The Power Of Love: Erica Campbell’s Love Talk On Reconnecting When Marriage Feels Like Roommates

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Live High Up: Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Knowing The Devil’s Voice And Standing In Your Authority

Money  |  Get Up!

“Make AI Sound Like You” Money Monday With Kim Fox Dunigan On Authentic AI For Everyday People

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close