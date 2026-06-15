“Make AI Sound Like You” Money Monday With Kim Fox Dunigan On Authentic AI For Everyday People

Gather writing samples to teach AI your unique tone and style.

Reintroduce your voice at the start of each new conversation thread.

Use AI as a powerful assistant, not a replacement for your own judgment.

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Why AI Often Sounds “Corporate” And Generic

On this Money Monday segment of Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, GRIFF welcomes back AI educator Kim Fox Dunigan to talk about using artificial intelligence in a way that still sounds like you. Kim explains that most AI tools default to a polished, corporate tone, which is why first drafts often feel stiff or generic. It is not that the technology is broken; it is that users have not told the system who they are yet. She compares it to telling a personal story to a stranger who does not know your background or personality. Until you share more about yourself, they cannot respond in a way that truly fits you.

Teaching AI Your Voice

Kim says the fix is simple but intentional: teach AI your voice. She recommends gathering examples of your emails, social posts, or other writing into a Word or Google Doc. Then, when you start a session with your AI tool, paste those samples in and tell it, “This is my voice and tone.” Erica jumps in with her own routine, joking about naming her chat assistant “Connie” and feeding it lots of details about her life, from cats and puppies to Get Up! Mornings topics and team members. The more you share, the better the tool can mirror your natural style when drafting posts, emails, or ideas.

Refreshing Your Voice Every New Thread

Kim notes that tools like ChatGPT are getting better at learning users over time, but there is still a catch. Each new conversation thread starts fresh and does not automatically know your history. That means you should re‑introduce your voice whenever you open a new chat, especially for important content. Erica suggests uploading multiple writing samples and then asking the AI to “write this the way I write, but in a different way.” Both stress that people want authenticity, and if your audience feels like you are posting raw AI with no personal touch, they will disconnect.

Guardrails, Boundaries, And Wise Use

Erica also talks about setting boundaries with AI, even in playful ways. At the end of a workday, she tells “Connie” never to act as her or send emails on her behalf without permission. Kim laughs and affirms that Erica has connected the tool wisely, using it for help but not handing over her identity. Together, they frame AI as a powerful assistant, not a replacement for your voice or judgment. Kim points listeners to her website, PurposeDrivenEnterprises.com, and her social handle, @KimFoxAIEducator, where she is building an animated series to walk people through simple, practical AI steps. Her goal is to help everyday users understand this new tool and use it to grow, without losing the unique sound God gave them.

“Make AI Sound Like You” Money Monday With Kim Fox Dunigan On Authentic AI For Everyday People was originally published on getuperica.com