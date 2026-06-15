Live High Up: Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Knowing The Devil’s Voice And Standing In Your Authority

Reject the devil's lies and counterfeit offers, which aim to undermine your faith in God.

Discern the difference between God's loving voice and the enemy's taunting tone.

Spiritual attacks often signal an impending breakthrough; keep moving forward in God's plan.

✕

High Frequency Living And A High Mountain Test

In this Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shares from her church’s new series, “High Frequency Living,” rooted in Matthew 4:8–10. She revisits the scene where the devil takes Jesus to an “exceeding high mountain” and shows Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. Erica points out how wild it is that the enemy will show you real possibilities he cannot actually give you. Anything he offers is counterfeit, because he “doesn’t know how to tell the truth” and lies every time he speaks.

When The Enemy Wants Your Worship

Erica focuses on verse 9, where Satan says he will give Jesus everything if He will fall down and worship him. That same demand shows up in believers’ lives today. The enemy does not just push you to ask God questions; he tries to make you question God Himself—His love, His care, and His character. Erica calls him a “chronic liar” who loves to twist hard experiences into proof that God must be angry or absent. She warns listeners to be careful about letting hell hold long conversations with their minds.

Learn God’s Voice—And The Devil’s

When Jesus responds in verse 10, He says, “Get thee hence, Satan,” and declares that only the Lord should be worshiped and served. The devil then leaves, and angels come to minister to Him. Erica says many believers work hard to recognize God’s voice but do not pay enough attention to recognizing the devil’s. If you know the enemy’s tone, you can quickly say, “God would never say that.” God will not call you trash or tell you you are nothing. He calls you to love, healing, stretching, and elevation, even when the process is not easy.

Attacks As Signs Of Preparation

Erica reminds listeners that this temptation came after Jesus had fasted forty days in preparation for the cross. In the same way, intense spiritual attacks often hit when you are preparing for something big in God. The chaos in your life does not automatically mean you should stop. Sometimes it is a sign that you are about to tear down the enemy’s kingdom. The devil cannot cancel your promise, but he can try to make you pause, second‑guess, and stall.

Use Your Voice And Live High Up

Erica says the enemy wants you to doubt God’s call and love long enough to stop moving. When those voices show up, she encourages you to say boldly, “The Lord rebuke you in Jesus’ name.” Believers must learn the power of their voice and the divine authority God has given them. Living “high up” means thinking higher, refusing low, lying thoughts, and standing in the truth that God will never leave or forsake you. Erica closes by reminding listeners that “as we think up, we live up,” and urges them to carry that mindset throughout the day.

Live High Up: Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Knowing The Devil’s Voice And Standing In Your Authority was originally published on getuperica.com