Parade Route: Raleigh Prepares for Hurricanes Championship Parade Saturday

Source: City of Raleigh / City of Raleigh

Raleigh Prepares for Hurricanes Championship Parade Saturday

Thousands of Carolina Hurricanes fans are expected to line the streets of downtown Raleigh on Saturday as the franchise celebrates its Stanley Cup championship with a victory parade and fan rally in the heart of North Carolina’s capital city.

The championship celebration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, marking the Hurricanes’ second Stanley Cup title and the franchise’s first championship since 2006.

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City officials and team representatives have unveiled a parade route that will wind through downtown before concluding with a public rally featuring players, coaches and team personnel.

The parade will start at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and St. Mary’s Street on the western edge of downtown. From there, the procession will travel east along Hillsborough Street toward the North Carolina State Capitol, turn south on Salisbury Street, continue east on Morgan Street and then head south on Fayetteville Street. The parade will conclude at Davie Street, where fans will gather for a championship rally at City Plaza.

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell has proclaimed June 20 as “Carolina Hurricanes Day,” adding another layer of celebration to a week of festivities that followed the team’s Stanley Cup-clinching victory. The championship parade is expected to draw fans from across North Carolina and beyond.

To accommodate the event, the City of Raleigh will implement extensive street closures beginning early Saturday morning.

Portions of Hillsborough Street, Salisbury Street, Morgan Street, Fayetteville Street and Davie Street will be closed throughout the day, with some downtown roads shutting down as early as 3:30 a.m. Officials have advised motorists to expect detours and heavy traffic in the city center.

The city is also encouraging attendees to arrive early and consider public transportation. Several city-owned parking decks will offer free parking during the celebration, though officials expect downtown parking facilities to fill quickly because of the anticipated crowds.

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The parade serves as the culmination of a weeklong celebration after the Hurricanes captured the Stanley Cup, bringing one of professional hockey’s most coveted trophies back to Raleigh. The event is expected to mirror the excitement of the franchise’s 2006 championship celebrations, when tens of thousands of fans gathered to honor the team’s first title.

For Hurricanes supporters, Saturday’s parade will provide a chance to celebrate alongside the players who delivered another championship to one of the NHL’s most passionate fan bases, transforming downtown Raleigh into a sea of red once again.

Parade Route: Raleigh Prepares for Hurricanes Championship Parade Saturday was originally published on foxync.com