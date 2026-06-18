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Wake Schools Approve Higher Meal Prices for 2026-27

Published on June 18, 2026

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Dominguez High School Bond Measure
Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Families in the Wake County Public School System will pay more for school breakfasts and lunches beginning with the 2026-27 school year after the school board approved another increase in meal prices.

The vote comes as the district’s Child Nutrition Services department faces rising costs for labor, food, transportation and other operational expenses.

School officials said the increase is necessary to help offset budget pressures and maintain meal programs for students across the district.

Under the approved plan, meal prices will increase by 25 cents.

The change follows several consecutive years of price increases as the district works to address growing expenses while continuing to provide nutritious meal options to students.

Wake County schools currently charge some of the highest meal prices among large school districts in North Carolina. Before the latest increase, elementary school lunches cost $3.75, while middle and high school lunches were priced at $4. Breakfast prices ranged from $2 to $2.25, depending on grade level.

District leaders have warned that the Child Nutrition Services program faces a significant funding gap driven by higher employee pay, increased food costs and rising delivery expenses. School officials said additional revenue from meal sales will help reduce financial strain on the program, though the increase is expected to cover only a portion of the costs.

The district continues to offer free and reduced-price meal programs for qualifying families. Students who meet federal income guidelines will still be eligible for discounted meal rates, helping ensure access to school nutrition services regardless of household income.

The new prices will take effect at the start of the 2026-27 academic year, impacting thousands of students across North Carolina’s largest school district.

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