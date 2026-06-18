Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Raleigh, Durham Named Among America’s Best-Run Cities

Two Triangle cities are earning national recognition for strong leadership and quality public services.

A new report from WalletHub ranks Durham and Raleigh among the top 25 best-run cities in the United States. The study evaluated 148 cities across the country, measuring how effectively local governments use public resources to serve residents.

Durham ranked 17th overall, while Raleigh placed 21st on the list. The rankings were based on a range of factors, including financial stability, education, health services, public safety, economic performance and infrastructure.

Durham received particularly strong marks for its financial stability, highlighting the city’s ability to manage resources and maintain sound fiscal practices. Raleigh stood out for its performance in education and health, areas that continue to contribute to the city’s reputation as a desirable place to live and work.

The report reflects the continued strength of the Triangle region, which has experienced significant growth in recent years. Both cities have benefited from expanding job markets, population growth and investments in public services that support residents and businesses alike.

North Carolina was well represented in the rankings beyond the Triangle. Greensboro and Charlotte also earned spots on the list, underscoring the state’s reputation for effective local governance and strong community outcomes.

WalletHub’s analysis compared cities on measures designed to assess government efficiency and overall quality of life. The goal was to determine which municipalities deliver the greatest value to residents through responsible management and public investment.

For Durham and Raleigh, the recognition serves as another sign of the region’s growing influence and success. As both cities continue to attract new residents, businesses and development, their placement among the nation’s best-run cities highlights the importance of strong leadership and strategic planning in supporting long-term growth and prosperity.

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