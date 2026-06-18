Raleigh Convention Center Could Soon Get New Name

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The Raleigh Convention Center may soon be known by a different name as city leaders move forward with a naming rights agreement tied to the downtown venue.

The Raleigh City Council recently approved the sale of naming rights for the convention center to Atlantic Union Bank, a move that would rename the facility the Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center for the first time since it opened in 2008.

The agreement comes as the city continues work on a major expansion project designed to boost Raleigh’s ability to attract large conventions and events.

Under the proposed deal, Atlantic Union Bank would pay the city $525,000 annually, with the payment increasing by 2% each year during the initial 15-year term. The agreement also includes options for two additional five-year extensions.

City officials say the partnership would provide a new revenue stream while helping support the convention center’s operations and future growth. The venue is currently undergoing a nearly $400 million expansion that will add roughly 300,000 square feet of space, bringing the facility to nearly 800,000 square feet. The project also includes the relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater to make room for the expansion.

The proposed name change has generated discussion among residents, with some expressing nostalgia for the existing name while others view the agreement as a practical way for the city to generate additional revenue.

Online discussions suggest many residents would likely continue referring to the venue simply as the convention center, regardless of its official name.

If fully implemented, the change would mark a significant milestone for one of downtown Raleigh’s most recognizable public venues as it prepares for a new era of growth and development.