Meet Our March Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our March Pastor of the Month is Pastor Tony D. McLaurin of Peace Memorial Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Fayetteville, NC.

Related | Meet Our January Pastor of the Month

Source: Tony McLaurin / other

McLaurin has guided the Fayetteville congregation since 2009. While members appreciate his powerful sermons, they nominated him primarily for his consistent heart and servant leadership. He actively supports his church family during illnesses and funerals, frequently traveling across state lines to provide comfort.

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Even when facing his own health challenges, McLaurin continues to call members, offering words of encouragement and ensuring we meet the emotional needs of our inclusive community.

He takes a deeply hands-on approach to his calling. During church programs, McLaurin works right alongside volunteers to set up tables and chairs, often providing food for the workers. He and the First Lady refuse to abandon their flock, showing up consistently for local and out-of-state gatherings.

Beyond the church walls, his inclusive journey impacts the broader Fayetteville area. McLaurin actively supports the Second Harvest Food Bank, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the local hospital’s Ministry Board. He also operates a clothing closet to assist neighbors in need. These efforts empower local residents and show that true faith must be lived out through active service.

The congregation considers him a stellar pastor whose daily life reflects the very principles he teaches from the pulpit. His resilience during personal trials, combined with a fierce dedication to neighborhood outreach, reveals a leader who embodies humility, perseverance and love.

By celebrating diversity and putting his people first, McLaurin keeps his congregation culturally connected and spiritually strong.