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Touré Roberts on Divine Wisdom

Finding Divine Intelligence: Erica Campbell Interviews Touré Roberts

Touré Roberts interview, divine intelligence, Get Up Mornings, Erica Campbell, trusting God

Published on April 29, 2026

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Life often feels chaotic and overwhelming for our families. We face daily disruptions and shifting norms in our community. On a recent episode of Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell sat down with Pastor Touré Roberts to discuss finding solid ground. He serves as the co-pastor of the Potter’s House of Dallas alongside his wife, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts. During the segment, he shared a quick update that Sarah is recovering well and resting.

Touré recently released a powerful new book called Knowing: The Journey to Certainty in an Uncertain World. He offers a profound message to uplift and empower our voices during unpredictable seasons.

Cultivating Your Divine Intelligence

Roberts writes books that our community truly needs right now. He understands the destabilizing effect of modern chaos. To combat this uncertainty, he introduces a brilliant concept called divine intelligence. God did not leave us to wander blindly through life. He gave us physical senses to navigate the physical world. Similarly, He gave us a spiritual “knower” to perceive spiritual truth.

Scripture reminds us that we must exercise our spiritual senses. Roberts emphasizes that we must learn to trace, train, and trust this inner perception. When we develop this divine intelligence, it guides our steps perfectly. It connects us deeply to our faith and helps us build an inclusive journey for our loved ones. We do not have to guess what God wants for us. We simply need to tune into the wisdom He already placed inside us.

Divine Intelligence Over Artificial Intelligence

We hear constantly about the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. It brings both exciting possibilities and real fears to our neighborhoods. Roberts offers a refreshing perspective on this new technology. Artificial intelligence relies entirely on the data people feed it. It carries inherent limits and biases.

God, however, knows the end from the beginning. He freely gives us divine intelligence through the Holy Spirit. This spiritual wisdom trumps artificial intelligence every single day. We must celebrate this divine gift and use it to strengthen our families.

We invite you to join our community in reading Knowing. Pick up a copy today and empower yourself with unwavering faith. Support leaders who champion our shared cultural experiences and provide real solutions. Visit Touré Roberts online to stay culturally connected and walk forward in your divine intelligence.

Finding Divine Intelligence: Erica Campbell Interviews Touré Roberts was originally published on getuperica.com

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