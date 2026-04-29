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Saint Augustine’s University files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

North Carolina's Saint Augustine's University seeks bankruptcy protection amid financial challenges

Published on April 29, 2026

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Saint Augustine’s University has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing mounting debt.

Court filings show the school owes between $50 million and $100 million to creditors. In a statement, the university called it a voluntary move to help stabilize and rebuild its financial future.

The school also says it’s ending its legal fight over accreditation, signaling a major shift after more than two years of trying to keep that status.

K97.5 College Tour: St. Augustine University
Source: Photo credit: Coul Style / Photo credit: Coul Style

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