Tina Campbell Breaks Her Silence after Husband Files for Divorce

NATIONAL

After nearly 25 years of marriage, Tina Campbell is speaking out following news that her husband, Teddy Campbell, filed for divorce.

Teddy filed on April 13 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had already been separated since 2024.

Tina, who rose to fame with her sister in Mary Mary, had stayed quiet—until a recent Sunday service, where her emotional message had many feeling like she was opening up about the split without directly addressing it

Source: Jason Davis / Getty