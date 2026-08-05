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Fallen Fort Bragg Soldier Returns To Fayetteville

Published on August 5, 2026
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Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A heartbreaking homecoming happened in Fayetteville earlier this week honoring a fallen soldier as his remains were returned home.

Staff Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton’s remains arrived at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Monday afternoon. Swinton died on July 19 while disposing of a downed Iranian drone in Iraq.

His wife, Mia Gonzalez-Swinton, was seen leaning across his flag-draped casket when he arrived, as other family members were also in attendance to say goodbye.

Swinton was honored with a water cannon salute and a procession to Hope Mills. Swinton’s mother and wife were there.

Swinton had just celebrated his 30th birthday before his passing and was a father of two young children.

According to CBS, Swinton enlisted in the Army in 2017. He was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant and will receive the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Action Badge. 

According to Mia’s Facebook page, funeral services for Michael Swinton are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, at Southview Baptist Church in Hope Mills. The viewing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral at 1 p.m.

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