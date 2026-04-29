NC Lawmakers Approve Deal to Save Medicaid funding for 3 Million

Medicaid funding for about 3 million North Carolinians is on track to be fully restored after state lawmakers approved a $319 million plan Tuesday.

The deal now heads to Josh Stein for final approval.

While the vote had strong bipartisan support—passing 112-3 in the House and 45-3 in the Senate—some Democrats raised concerns about parts of the bill, including stricter work requirements and how changes could impact certain immigrant families. Republicans, however, say the tougher rules are aimed at unemployed recipients they believe are abusing the system.

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