David and Tamela Mann Add New Guests to The Love & Relationship Tour

David and Tamela Mann are sharing their 38-year love story on their nationwide spring 2026 tour, with special guests including Adrienne and Israel Houghton, Dr. Mike and DeDe Freeman, and Tim and Brelyn Bowman. The tour features music, comedy, and heartfelt wisdom from the couple, as well as audience Q&A sessions and VIP experiences. The Manns aim to inspire and celebrate love in all its forms, with upcoming dates in Louisville, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Kansas City. For more information and tickets, visit the tour’s website.

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade