Meet Our January Pastor of the Month!

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in the community with the Pastor of the Month presentation, sponsored by Trice Funeral Home, LLC.

Our January Pastor of the Month is Dr. Harry L. White of Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Source: Dr. Harry L. White / Dr. Harry L. White

Meet Our December Pastor of the Month

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. White’s journey is one of academic excellence and spiritual dedication. He is a proud graduate of Howard University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and African American Studies.

His pursuit of theological knowledge led him to a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Beeson Divinity School at Samford University.

Dr. White’s profound impact on the community and ministry was recognized in 2019 when he was inducted into the Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College. A published author and active member of several civic organizations, he continues to be a guiding force for progress and faith.

He shares his life and ministry with his wife, Dr. Shauntae Brown White, and they are the proud parents of their two children, Nia and Kai. We honor Dr. White for his unwavering commitment to advancing God’s Kingdom.