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Grow Yourself to Grow Your Wealth

Grow Yourself to Grow Your Wealth | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley shows why mindset and personal growth matter most if you want to grow your money and build real wealth.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley reminds listeners that real wealth starts on the inside, not in the bank account. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Grow Yourself To Grow Your Wealth” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he ties financial literacy directly to mindset and personal growth. He explains that if you want lasting money, you must first upgrade how you think.

Your mindset is your greatest asset

Dr. Jolley shares that financial literacy month is about more than budgets and bank terms. He says your greatest asset is your mindset. To prove it, he points to professional athletes who earn millions of dollars, yet about 70 percent end up broke within five years of retirement. He also notes that roughly 70 percent of lottery winners lose their money within five years. The problem is not only income, it is the mindset needed to manage, protect, and grow that income.

He stresses that money without wisdom will not last. When your thinking stays small or careless, your finances usually follow.

Invest in yourself first

Dr. Jolley teaches that investing in your knowledge, skills, and personal development brings the highest returns. He wrote his book “Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better” to help people grow a strong money mindset. Over twenty years, he has interviewed billionaire after billionaire and studied the way they think about money, opportunity, and risk. That insight fuels the lessons he now shares with his audience.

He challenges listeners to commit to personal growth this month. Read books, attend seminars, learn new skills, and surround yourself with bigger ideas. When you invest in yourself, every other part of your life starts to rise. Your income, your confidence, and your opportunities often expand together.

Dr. Jolley closes with a clear reminder. Rich is good, but wealthy is so much better. He invites listeners to visit winwithwilly.com for more on his book and tools that help you grow yourself and your wealth. Then he encourages you to share this message and make the most of every minute because your best is yet to come.

Grow Yourself to Grow Your Wealth | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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