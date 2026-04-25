Victory Mindset | Faith Walk

Refuse to dwell on past wounds, instead elevate your thinking to focus on God's victory.

Deliberately put your story in 'testimony mode' to speak of God's faithfulness, not just your struggles.

Guard the thoughts you feed your mind daily to maintain a mindset of Christ-centered triumph.

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From Carnal Thoughts To A Prophetic Mindset

In this “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica talks about shifting into a victory mindset. She references a book she loves, “The Power of a Prophetic Mindset,” and anchors the segment in Romans 8:6‑7. The scripture says being carnally minded leads to death, but being spiritually minded leads to life and peace. She also quotes Philippians 3, where Paul presses forward and forgets what is behind. For Erica, that is the foundation of a renewed, Christ‑centered mind.

Refusing To Live Trapped In Old Wounds

Erica admits she has lived through things she could talk about nonstop and even build a brand around. She could rehearse who hurt her, how long it lasted, and why they did it. But that would keep her stuck in the parts of her life she dislikes most. The world loves to highlight bad moments over good ones, so she chooses to guard how much time she gives to shame, loss, and embarrassment. She acknowledges those moments, but she refuses to stand on “I lost” and spend her life talking about haters.

Putting Your Story In Testimony Mode

Erica describes how she elevates her thinking on purpose. She chooses to think “above and not beneath” and to focus on what is ahead rather than what is behind. Instead of turning pain into a personal brand, she puts it in “testimony mode.” That means she talks about what God brought her through and the victory she stands in today. She wants to stay in a posture where God can still speak to her, not stuck always talking about what happened.

Guarding The Thoughts You Feed

Erica challenges listeners to watch the thoughts that run through their minds every day. Are your dominant thoughts God thoughts, elevated thoughts, and victorious thoughts? Or are you always mentally running from what was? She says we must keep the victory and glory of God in view, not the constant fear that past pain will repeat. Parents can fall into this by constantly talking about what they do not want their children to experience, instead of speaking victory over them.

Standing In “She Shall Not Fall”

Erica closes by quoting a favorite promise: “God is within her, she shall not fall.” That truth makes her feel secure, so she sees no need to constantly prepare for failure. Even if she does fall, she refuses to stay down because victory belongs to her in Christ. She chooses to focus on what God says she is, not on what she fears she might become. Her encouragement is simple: put on the mind of Christ, elevate your conversation, and keep a victory mindset in front of you every day.

Victory Mindset | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com