Faith Walk: Erica Campbell Challenges Listeners to Step Into Purpose

Faith requires action, not just belief—“faith without works is dead.”

God often calls us into new, uncomfortable spaces that lead directly into purpose.

Trust God, not people, and focus on who is right instead of what went wrong.





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Walking by Faith, Not by Sight



On today’s Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell reminded listeners that real purpose requires real faith and bold action. Rooted in the scripture “We walk by faith and not by sight,” she shared how God is stretching people around her into brand-new seasons and assignments.

Erica pointed to examples in her own family. She mentioned her sister Gugu creating a cartoon called “Really God” on YouTube and her sister Elena launching a hair oil business. For Erica, these are signs that God is calling people into fields they’ve never been in before. “It is so much newness around me,” she said, from new families to new ventures, “and all these things…require a whole lot of faith.”

Silencing the What-Ifs and Doubts



Erica was honest about the internal battle that comes with stepping out. “When you learn to lean and trust on God, you kind of silence all the what ifs and the whens and the hows,” she explained. She admitted she asks those same questions herself. Then she has to stop and say, “You’re not going to get the answer, but you got to go anyway. You’re not going to see the full result, but you got to do it anyway.”

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For Erica, the key is to start, walk, and build in faith. That includes new relationships and friendships. “You got to make those new relationships and friendships in faith, trusting God,” she said. She reminded listeners that “He never told us to trust people. He said trust Him.” She urged everyone not to let fear, disappointment, or people issues be the reason they stop walking in purpose.

Stretched into Purpose Through Faith



Erica acknowledged that the faith walk isn’t always comfortable. “It will be difficult. You will feel uncomfortable. That comes with the territory,” she said. But she anchored the encouragement in Scripture: “All things are possible to them that believe.”

“I believe that God has called me to do something that’s going to stretch me a little bit, but it’s going to walk me into purpose,” she shared. Then she challenged listeners to “step out on faith just a little bigger this morning.”

Her instruction was clear and practical: “Stop looking at what’s wrong and pay attention to what’s right. Stop talking about what went wrong and focus on who is right and that is God.”

Faith Walk: Erica Campbell Challenges Listeners to Step Into Purpose was originally published on getuperica.com