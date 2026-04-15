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New Restaurants Bring Fresh Flavors to the Triangle

The Triangle area—Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill—is buzzing with culinary excitement as a wave of new restaurants and coffee shops opens their doors, offering residents a variety of fresh dining options.

Whataburger Makes Its Raleigh Debut

The Texas-based burger chain Whataburger has officially landed in Raleigh, opening its first location at 501 E. Six Forks Road on April 9. Known for its iconic orange-and-white stripes, the brand plans to expand further with additional locations in Raleigh and Garner later this year.

Jubala Coffee Expands in North Hills

Beloved local coffee shop Jubala Coffee is set to open a second location in North Hills by late 2026. The new spot, located in the Main District, will complement its existing shop in the Park District, offering more space for coffee enthusiasts to enjoy their signature lattes and community vibe.

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Shake Shack Adds to Triangle Presence

Shake Shack, famous for its burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and shakes, is opening its sixth Triangle location in Morrisville’s Park West Village. The new restaurant is expected to open in 2026, continuing the chain’s steady growth in the area.

Nash & Smashed Brings Hot Chicken to Raleigh

Nash & Smashed, a Nashville hot chicken and smash burger chain, is making its North Carolina debut near Triangle Town Center. The restaurant will occupy the former Fat Tuesday space in Poyner Village, with an opening date yet to be announced.

Chicken Salad Chick Heads to Durham

Chicken Salad Chick is bringing its first Durham location to the Renaissance Center this summer. Known for its variety of chicken salad flavors, the franchise is also planning future expansions in Fuquay-Varina.

Coffee Meets Banking at Capital One Café

Durham’s Streets at Southpoint is now home to North Carolina’s first Capital One Café, blending coffee culture with banking services. Meanwhile, Raleigh will welcome a Peter Millar Coffee Shop in late 2027, a collaboration with Omni Hotels & Resorts.

From burgers to coffee, the Triangle’s dining scene continues to thrive, offering something for every palate.