Town of Cary May Put a Pause on New Data Center Construction

The Cary Town Council is taking a closer look at how to handle the growing interest in data centers—and whether to hit pause on any new projects for now.

During a recent late-night meeting at Town Hall, council members discussed the idea of a temporary moratorium, which would give the town time to better understand what large data centers could mean for things like water use, energy demand, land use, and overall community impact.

Some leaders said the pause would allow Cary to gather more information and make sure any future decisions are based on solid research, especially as other nearby communities are also slowing things down to study the issue.

For now, no final decision has been made on how long a potential pause would last, but the conversation signals that town leaders are taking a more cautious approach as data center proposals continue to grow across the region.

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