American Idol’s Keyla Richardson Hints at Huge Career Shift

Fresh off her run in American Idol Season 24, Keyla Richardson , who finished in third place , is looking ahead to the future, and that will likely mean a shift in her career path so she can start pursuing music full-time.

Prior to being on the show, Richardson worked as a music teacher, but she revealed in a recent interview that she’ll likely have to give that up now that more opportunities are presenting themselves to her

“I’m just open to more,” she explained. “I’m an inspirational person and everybody just won’t come to where I’m at, I have to go to where they’re at. That’s how I think about it. I’m just not in the gospel lane anymore. I’m in the country lane, I’m in the pop lane, I’m in the rock lane, the soul lane, you name it. I can do different kinds of stuff, but I’m just really leaning toward pop. I’m just a little bit of everything, I guess.” However, she noted that she’ll “never forget” where she came from. “That’s why sometimes you’ll see me at a set and I might just break out into a worship song or something like that,” Richardson added.

Being a mother to her 9-year-old son, Drew, also remains a priority. “I always find the time to spend with my son,” Richardson confirmed. “In my career now, he’s an inspiration to me. It’s like everything that I’ve poured out and given my child, he’s already given it back to me.”

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty