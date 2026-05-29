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NC Farmers Forced to Adapt to Ongoing Drought

North Carolina farmers are grappling with an ongoing drought, forcing them to find new ways to adapt their farming practices.

Published on May 29, 2026

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North Carolina farmers are dealing with a tough season right now as the ongoing drought continues to stress crops across the state. With soil drying out and rain still in short supply, many growers are struggling to get seeds to germinate and are worried about how much they’ll be able to harvest this year.

Some farmers say fields are so dry it’s hard for crops like corn and wheat to get the moisture they need to grow, and without a change soon, yields could take a serious hit. Even with a bit of rain in the forecast, it likely won’t be enough to fully turn things around.

Agriculture leaders say the conditions are putting real pressure on planting decisions, irrigation systems, and overall crop health heading into the heart of the growing season.

Black Farmers
Source: Hispanolistic / Hispanolistic

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