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Judge Blocks Trump’s $1.776 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ Fund

A judge has temporarily halted payouts from a $1.776 billion settlement fund established by former President Trump to counter 'weaponization' efforts.

Published on May 29, 2026

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A federal judge has stepped in to temporarily stop the Trump administration from moving forward with a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” settlement fund.

The fund was set up to compensate people who claim they were unfairly targeted by the government, but it’s now on hold after legal challenges questioned whether it’s even lawful.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema also paused any payouts and blocked the government from continuing to build out the program while the case plays out in court.

For now, no money has been distributed, and no claims have been approved. A hearing is scheduled for June 12, where the judge will decide whether the pause should remain in place longer.

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