NC Renews Push to Collect $100k from Wife of Mark Robinson Group

North Carolina is still trying to recover more than $100,000 tied to a nonprofit run by the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson—and so far, no money has come back.

The nonprofit, called Balanced Nutrition, used to help childcare centers get reimbursed for meals through a federal program. But state officials say the organization didn’t follow the rules in several cases, including submitting duplicate receipts, inflating expenses, and filing claims for services that may not have even been requested.

Because of those issues, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services ordered the group to repay about $101,000. That number was actually lowered from an earlier estimate of around $132,000 after the nonprofit pushed back on some of the findings.

Fast forward to now, and the state says it still hasn’t seen any of that money. Officials recently turned the case over to a collections agency in hopes of finally getting it paid.

Balanced Nutrition shut down in 2024 as the investigation was unfolding. Yolanda Hill, who ran the nonprofit, has said the scrutiny was politically motivated, while state officials maintain the review followed standard procedures.

Meanwhile, the situation remains unresolved—and the state is still working to collect what it says taxpayers are owed.

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