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Mom Who Advocated Against Gun Violence Shot, Killed in Durham

A mother who tirelessly campaigned to end gun violence in her community tragically lost her life to a fatal shooting in Durham.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Family and community members in Durham are mourning the loss of Michelle Kenan, a community advocate and mentor who was shot and killed overnight.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call on Rochelle Street just before 2 a.m. Kenan later died at the hospital. Her family says she was deeply involved in anti-gun violence efforts through the 5K Foundation, including an initiative called “Play Games, Not Guns.” Loved ones say they’re devastated that someone who worked so hard to stop gun violence lost her life to it.

Gang bully pushes school girl
Source: GeorgiaCourt / Getty

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