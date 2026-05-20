Triangle Towns Earn Spots on National Safest Places List

Two Triangle towns are getting national recognition for safety. A new SmartAsset study ranked Chapel Hill and Cary among the safest midsize cities in the country, looking at factors like crime, traffic deaths, and natural disaster risk.

Chapel Hill residents say the town’s strong schools, parks, and sense of community make it feel safe and welcoming. Police Chief Celisa Lehew says building strong relationships with the community has helped keep crime down and address issues before they grow.

Cary came in at No. 73 on the list, while Concord and Mooresville also made the rankings.

Source: Danita Delimont / Getty