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Constitutional Amendment to Cap NC Income Taxes Could Pass Today

North Carolina lawmakers could vote on a constitutional amendment to limit income taxes as early as today.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Republican lawmakers in North Carolina General Assembly are moving quickly on a proposed constitutional amendment that would cap the state income tax rate at 3.5% — even lower than the current 3.99% rate. If approved by lawmakers, voters would decide on it in November.

Supporters say locking in lower taxes will help North Carolina’s economy continue to grow. Critics argue it could make it harder for the state to fund schools, public services, and respond to future recessions or emergencies.

Lawmakers are also considering another amendment tied to property taxes, along with proposals protecting the state’s “right-to-work” laws and “right to farm” policie

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Source: SAM Designs / Getty

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