Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal

Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography



Grammy-winning gospel powerhouse and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell and her husband, producer and pastor Warryn Campbell celebrated a major relationship milestone in the most beautiful way possible. The couple recently renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary, reminding fans that love, faith, and commitment can still stand the test of time.



According to People Magazine, the heartfelt ceremony took place on May 16 at California Worship Center in San Fernando, California the very church the couple describes as their “spiritual home.” Surrounded by family, friends, and more than 600 guests, the celebration was more than just a vow renewal. It was a testimony of perseverance, grace, and enduring love after a quarter century of marriage.

RELATED STORY: Erica Campbell Reveals Her Vow Renewal Wedding Dress Designer On Tamron Hall Show

RELATED STORY: “Love Me Back To You”: Warryn & Erica Campbell Get Real About 25 Years Of Marriage On Tamron Hall



Erica and Warryn originally tied the knot in 2001, from ministry and music to parenting and public life, the Campbells have never shied away from sharing both the joys and challenges of marriage.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Love Relationships? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



Erica looked stunning in a custom beaded mermaid gown designed by Nigerian bridal designer Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by NoNA. The guest list also included several notable names, including Stevie Wonder and PJ Morton, adding even more star power to an already unforgettable evening. Guests were treated to a soundtrack that reflected the couple’s journey together, including songs tied to meaningful moments throughout their relationship.

As Erica and Warryn celebrate 25 years together, their vow renewal serves as a reminder that lasting love does not happen by accident. It requires faith, forgiveness, growth, and the decision to keep showing up for one another every single day.

Enjoy some of our favorite photos from Erica’s personal wedding album below