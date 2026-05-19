Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Sis, You’re Exhausted—God Wants You To Rest

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On a new Faith Walking segment, Erica Campbell called out exhaustion as one of the enemy’s most effective weapons. She said many believers stay tired, under-slept and overwhelmed while assuming they will “be okay” without real rest. Scripture, however, literally tells us to rest, refresh and take a moment. Staying up late worrying about bills, problems and unanswered prayers does not fix anything, she reminded listeners.

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Rest Shapes Your Mood, Choices And Relationships

Erica tied rest directly to everyday life. Rest determines whether you enjoy important moments or feel cranky through them. It also affects whether you can really hear people when they speak to you. When you are exhausted, you are far more likely to make poor decisions because your body chemistry is off. She pointed to a common pattern: if you need three or four alarms just to wake up and then depend on coffee all day, your body is not lazy—it is exhausted.

You Can’t Heal Or Hear God When You’re Worn Out

Erica stressed that chronic fatigue blocks more than your energy. Your body cannot repair or heal itself when you refuse to rest. Spiritually, it also becomes harder to hear God because you must first push through all the noise, stress and physical strain you carry. She admitted she was preaching to herself too. With her wedding happening the next day and travel for dress fittings in Atlanta, she had fought all week to protect her own sleep.

Say No, Protect Your Body And Honor God With Rest

Erica encouraged listeners to see rest as an act of wisdom, not weakness. Sometimes you must say no because your body and mind need time to recover. She reminded everyone that we only get one body, and as we age, it does not bounce back as quickly as it once did. Caring for your body honors God and protects your ability to serve others well. Her closing challenge was simple: recognize exhaustion for what it is, refuse to glorify busyness and make rest a non‑negotiable part of your faith walk.

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Sis, You’re Exhausted—God Wants You To Rest was originally published on getuperica.com