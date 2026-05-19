Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Do You Really Want to Win? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explains how one focused, one-minute Wake Up & Win message each morning can help you think, act, and live like a winner.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dr. Willie Jolley opens his Wake Up & Win segment with a direct challenge: do you really want to win in life? On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains how one simple daily habit can shift your mindset toward consistent success. That habit is building his one-minute Wake Up & Win message into your morning routine.

A one-minute habit that can change your day

Dr. Willie Jolley shares a daily one-minute encouragement on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. The message airs on a syndicated platform across America at 8:20 a.m. Eastern and 7:20 a.m. Central. Each segment includes a clear opening, a strong middle, and a practical close, all in about 60 seconds.

He created these messages to help listeners move closer to their dreams. Some people have called it the best one-minute message they have ever heard. He does not claim that title for himself, but he feels grateful for the gift God gave him to communicate quickly and clearly.

Radio, video, and a routine that builds winners

Dr. Willie Jolley has delivered one-minute inspiration messages for more than 25 years. Now, through Get Up! Mornings, he shares them with even more people every day. For listeners already on his email list, a video version of his daily Wake Up & Win message goes out by newsletter.

If you are in the car or somewhere you cannot watch video, you can still listen live or online at 8:20 a.m. Eastern, 7:20 a.m. Central. He urges you to make this message part of your regular morning routine. One focused minute of faith, motivation, and strategy can set the tone for your entire day.

Help yourself win, then help others win

Dr. Willie Jolley’s goal is simple. He wants you to live your best life and to win. He encourages you to listen daily, apply what you hear, and then share the message with others. When you share, you help friends and family grow their success too.

He closes by reminding listeners to make the most of every minute. Your time is valuable, and your best is still yet to come.

Do You Really Want to Win? | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
10 Items
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Top Beaches Across the Carolinas Ahead of Memorial Day

Entrepreneurship  |  Cristal Dyer

Rising repair costs are changing the economics of rental property ownership

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Do You Really Want to Win? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Willie Moore Jr Show  |  Nia Noelle

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for a Stellar Award!

News  |  Nia Noelle

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for a Stellar Award!

8 Items
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

What You Missed At Bimbé Festival in Durham

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Pastor of the Month  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Meet Our May Pastor of the Month!

Stellar Award 2026 The Light Nomination
Community  |  Melissa Wade

The Light 103.9 Nominated for Stellar Award: How to Vote

10 Items
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Eight Songs We’d Love to See Sugar Bear Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

6 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes’ ‘What We Need to Know’ Spotlights Voting Rights, Rising Costs and a Painful Civil Rights Anniversary – Page 5

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close